Allow the Cast of Netflix's Sex Education to School You on British Slang

It may have just debuted on Netflix a week ago, but Sex Education has already garnered a cult-like following.

The coming-of-age drama follows teenager Otis and his sex therapist mother, Jean, who is played by Gillian Anderson. And while the British TV show's high school setting may seem very similar to the halls of an American institution, with varsity jacket-clad jocks and prom night positioned as the most important event of the students' lives, it was actually filmed in Penarth, South Wales.

Despite the similarities, there are some major key differences — especially when it comes to slang terms often adopted by the show's characters. In an exclusive video clip, cast members Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, and Ncuti Gatwa, hilariously school its American audience on common British phrases.

For starters, "pants" does not mean trousers, as Mackey points out in the video. Apparently, Brits use the word when referring to their underwear or a situation that's "total crap." Meanwhile, bare translates to the complete opposite of what you think it does. While in the U.S. the term means unclothed, or basically naked, the British version is in reference to an abundance.

Another fun one? Peng ting, which means a very attractive person. "She's a peng ting, basically," says Butterfield while gazing at Mackey.

Watch the entire clip above to become familiar with the lingo.