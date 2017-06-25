Netflix's Girlboss Is No More

Girlboss, we hardly knew ye! Sad news arrived this weekend for fans of the Netflix comedy series—it's just been canceled after one season. The show, based on Sophia Amoruso's life and titled after her best-selling memoir, Girlboss, did not find much success on the live streaming site. After cutting fan favorites Sense8 and The Get Down, Netflix announced that it would also be letting Girlboss go.

It did not come as too much of a surprise to viewers, as the show faced a lot of public scrutiny. In an Instagram post that she has since deleted, Sophia Amaruso had this to say. "So that Netflix series about my life got canceled," Amoruso revealed.

©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

"While I'm proud of the work we did, I'm looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I'm not a d--k. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what's happened in the last few years. People read the headline, not the correction, I've learned."

It's a new era. @girlboss team portrait ❣️ A post shared by sophia amoruso (@sophiaamoruso) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

She has since published and kept a post conveying a sunnier outlook on the future of the Girlboss brand. She captioned the "team portrait" (which is a solo pic) "It's a new era."

Even though Girlboss is gone, Amoruso is telling the world that she is still a boss, girl.