Net-a-Porter Will No Longer Sell Fur on Its Website

Jun 06, 2017

Net-a-Porter has recently adopted a fur-free policy that will prevent any items made with animal fur from being sold on its website.

The change comes from Net-a-Porter's parent company, the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP), which means Net-a-Porter isn't the only website that will be affected. The fur-free shift will apply to all of the e-commerce giant's websites, including Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox, and The Outnet.

This announcement from Net-a-Porter follows the trend of some fashion brands choosing to create and sell clothing without the use of animal products. Armani went fur-free last year, and Stella McCartney's spring 2017 runway collection featured shirts with messages like "No fur" and "No leather."

With more companies leaving animal fur by the wayside, we wouldn't be surprised to see others follow suit in the near future.

