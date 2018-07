The Best Designer Steals from Net-A-Porter's Must-Shop Sale

There's nothing quite as exciting as Net-a-Porter's semi-annual sale. The retailer reigns supreme in the luxury online shopping industry, so when the event roles around, you know you're in for something good. Designer goodies from Gucci, Altuzarra, Marc Jacobs, Pierre Hardy, and more are up to 50% off—some items are even $1,000 off, like the dreamy, scene-stealing Fendi baguette above ($2,450, originally $3,500; net-a-porter.com).

Because shopping sales can be a bit overwhelming (so much to choose from!), we browsed through the hundreds and hundreds of items and chose the best of the best. Still not convinced? Net-a-Porter is offering free 3-day delivery and free returns in the U.S. Ready, set, shop.

Swimwear

Courtesy

1. Mara Hoffman, $144 (originally $240); net-a-porter.com. 2. Mikoh, $141 (originally $235); net-a-porter.com. 3. Michael Kors, $252 (originally $360); net-a-porter.com. 4. Solid and Striped, $88 (originally $175); net-a-porter.com. 5. Flagpole Swim, $280 (originally $400); net-a-porter.com. 6. Zimmermann, $125 (originally $250); net-a-porter.com. 7. Proenza Schouler, $225 (originally $375); net-a-porter.com. 8. Tory Burch, $141 (originally $235); net-a-porter.com.

Handbags

Courtesy

1. Sophie Hulme, $508 (originally $725); net-a-porter.com. 2. Victoria Beckham, $697 (originally $995); net-a-porter.com. 3. Pierre Hardy, $767 (originally $1,095); net-a-porter.com. 4. Marc by Marc Jacobs, $322 (originally $460); net-a-porter.com. 5. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $525 (originally $750); net-a-porter.com. 6. Burberry Prorsum, $597 (originally $995); net-a-porter.com.

Shoes

Courtesy

1. Isabel Marant, $699 (originally $1,165); net-a-porter.com. 2. Marni, $343 (originally $490); net-a-porter.com. 3. Reed Krakoff, $498 (originally $995); net-a-porter.com. 4. Giuseppe Zanotti, $665 (originally $950); net-a-porter.com. 5. Tod's, $368 (originally $525); net-a-porter.com. 6. Emilio Pucci, $425 (originally $850); net-a-porter.com. 7. Altuzarra, $498 (originally $995); net-a-porter.com.

Dresses

Courtesy

1. Michael Michael Kors, $88 (originally $175); net-a-porter.com. 2. MM6 Maison Margiela, $392 (originally $560); net-a-porter.com. 3. Gucci, $990 (originally $1,650); net-a-porter.com. 4. Tibi, $347 (originally $495); net-a-porter.com. 5. Joseph, $333 (originally $555); net-a-porter.com. 6. Peter Pilotto, $1,293 (originally $2,155); net-a-porter.com. 7. Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $748 (originally $1,495); net-a-porter.com.

Separates

Courtesy

1. Isabel Marant, $525 (originally $875); net-a-porter.com. 2. Sacai, $555 (originally $1,110); net-a-porter.com. 3. Duffy, $224 (originally $320); net-a-porter.com. 4. Cédric Charlier, $417 (originally $595); net-a-porter.com. 5. 3.1 Phillip Lim, $210 (originally $350); net-a-porter.com. 6. Adam Lippes, $475 (originally $950); net-a-porter.com.

