Pull Off the Nerdy-Chic Look with This A+ Fashion Equation

With normcore as one of the leading trends last year, it was only a matter of time before other "ordinary" fashion went viral. Meet the new normcore—the geeky-chic look. The Max Mara fall/winter 2015 runway was a lesson in just that. Creative director Ian Griffiths sent out models clad in bookish attire, from cat-eye frames to scholarly loafers. We studied up on the look and scoured the market for inspired pieces. Get smart with this trend and shop our picks for an A+ ensemble.

Optical Glasses

The must-have accessory this season is optical glasses (regardless of whether your vision is poor or not). Try a universally flattering tortoiseshell pair with mid-sized lenses.

Stella McCartney, $245; shopbop.com

Tie-Neck Blouse

This top is as elegant as it is sweet. We love the bow's classic navy color as an accent against the stark white silk.

Joseph, $277; net-a-porter.com

Pleated Skirt

This skirt is up there as one of the most versatile pieces around—it achieves the perfect balance between youth and sophistication, and it can be paired with almost anything.

J. Crew, $168; jcrew.com

Leather Satchel

Trade in your go-to purse for a backpack or satchel. Try one in a rich oxblood shade, which is neutral enough to complement any outfit, but special enough to make a statement.

The Cambridge Satchel Company, $179; cambridgesatchel.com

Penny Loafers

Amp up the drama with these high-shine loafers.

Zara, $90; zara.com

