Neil Patrick Harris’s Twins Are “Too Cool for School” in This Hilarious Photo

What does Neil Patrick Harris do when he makes a blunder on social media? He apologizes with an adorable photo of his kids! The actor asked his fans to “forgive the ensuing redundancy” in a previous post, “and in appreciation expect a kids pic.”

The How I Met Your Mother star did not disappoint, quickly sharing a hilarious photo of his twins, 5-year-old Harper and Gideon, that shows off their adorable personalities. In the snap, Harper looks like a princess in a swingy blue dress, white bow, and oversize shades while Gideon gives his best blue steel in pair of aviators and a cool biker jacket.

Too cool for school. But not really - it's just an expression. Kids: stay in school. pic.twitter.com/SVHbV7SxyM — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) April 27, 2016

“Too cool for school. But not really—it’s just an expression. Kids: stay in school,” the comedian wrote.

Harris’s twins look happy now, but if they see their dad’s new film, their expressions might be a little more frightened. The star was spotted yesterday on the set of his new Netflix series, A Series of Unfortunate Events, looking totally unrecognizable as the spine-chilling Count Olaf.

Kred, PacificCoastNews

His transformation from fun-loving dad into the terrifying count truly has to be seen to be believed.