Neil Patrick Harris Is Using "Jedi Mind Tricks" to Get His Kids Excited for a Family Halloween Costume

When it comes to the Halloween costume game, no one can compete with Neil Patrick Harris and his family. For years, the actor and his husband David Burtka and their now almost 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon have astounded us with their amazing group Halloween costumes. After all, who can forget their amazing Star Wars scene from last year?

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away.... A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Or what about in 2011 when they all dressed up as characters from Peter Pan or in 2012 when they donned Wizard of Oz costumes? And don't forget about 2014 when they went as characters from Batman. But as the twins get older, getting everyone to agree on a group costume may be more difficult, Harris explained to Seth Meyers on Late Night on Wednesday. "They're starting to have more of an opinion, which is a little bit annoying because we come up with good exciting plans!" Harris said.

As a compromise, he said this year they would have two costumes. One being the family costume and the other letting the children choose their own costumes for school and parties. He couldn't reveal the family costume idea to Meyers as he said he was still trying to convince the twins to go for it. "I don't want them to change their mind. I'm trying to do Jedi mind tricks on them," he said.

But when it comes to their own costumes, it seems that Harper is set on being a character from the cartoon series Monster High. "I don't think anyone will get it! It's Monster High! They'll just think she is a goth prostitute!" he exclaimed. His son's choice is R2D2 from Star Wars, which though less controversial than his sister, is also very difficult to pull off, the Tony winner noted. "Both equally not good. You can't walk, you can't sit in a car, you can't go through doors. How do you pee?" he said. "You just lock him into this little can and say, 'Good luck kid.'"

Though Harris's kids look great in Halloween costumes, they look pretty darn cool in their school clothes as well, as dad showed off their first day of school "stoop pic" on Instagram recently. You have never seen such cool kindergarteners.

Kindergarten fits these two well. #firstdayofschool A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 8, 2016 at 6:04am PDT

We can't wait to see what costumes the family unveils this Halloween.