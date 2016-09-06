Celebrate Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's 2nd Anniversary with Their Most Heartwarming Family Moments

We're wishing Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka a happy anniversary! The lovable duo is celebrating their second year as a married couple after secretly tying the knot in Italy in 2014.

Time flies when you're having fun and this picture-perfect family's got fun in spades. We can only imagine how laughter-filled life must be for Harris and Burtka's 5-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, with these two doting dads. From clamming in the Hamptons, to enjoying a snuggly moment at home on the couch, it's clear there's no shortage of love and warmth in the Harris-Burtka household.

Celebrate Harris and Burtka's anniversary with the precious family moments they've shared on Instagram, starting with the one above.

Had an absolutely wonderful meal a few days ago at @gzchef's new restaurant Georgie. As expected, Zakarian creates a menu of inspired deliciousness that we all just loved. Can't wait to go back! #howtogeorgie #georgie A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Aug 14, 2016 at 10:39am PDT

Vacation weekend in Whistler. Wow, the @fswhistler is epic - majestic, tranquil, awesome. Thanks for memories that will last lifetimes. #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 24, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT

Our dog Fred passed away this morning. He was with David and me for over 12 awesome years. A perfect cuddler, epic tennis ball handler, master gift wrap opener, loyal companion and great friend. He will be missed. #RIP A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 22, 2016 at 8:32am PDT

Pre-school Valentine's Day prep with @dbelicious and the Wonder Twins. #ABCs #penmanshipstruggles A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Feb 9, 2016 at 5:36pm PST

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away.... A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

Loving spending time with the family in the Hamptons. Apparently Harper thinks she can fly. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 22, 2015 at 6:20pm PDT

Went to a farm and picked raspberries and sugar snap peas. Gideon wanted to stay all day long. Harper wanted to eat and be gone. #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 11, 2015 at 9:18pm PDT

HAPY 4TH OF JULY! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:36pm PDT

We went clamming on the shores of East Hampton! Such fun, scored a bucketload. Chef/Daddy David took them and made a delicious pasta dinner. #delicious #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 2, 2015 at 7:27pm PDT

Love wins. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jun 26, 2015 at 6:22pm PDT

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Look out for leprechauns! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 17, 2015 at 9:17am PDT

Fashionis-tots. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 8, 2015 at 2:26pm PDT

Of the thousand reasons why I'm glad to be home, these two are tied for #1 (being crushed by Kong is tied for last). #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 6, 2015 at 6:42am PST

Christmas Eve dinner at Babbo. Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes. Delicious! Gideon and Harper are in holiday heaven. Thanks, Mario. #joy A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 24, 2014 at 5:13pm PST

David and Gideon are digging these Disney days, too. Great @waltdisneyworld memories all around..! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 1, 2014 at 3:07pm PST

Having a great time in @waltdisneyworld hosting the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. Harper is in heaven..! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 1, 2014 at 3:04pm PST

Happy Thanksgiving! I'm super thankful for all of the blessings in my life, especially these three. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 27, 2014 at 8:52am PST

Happy Halloween from Gotham City!! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:33pm PDT

One of the kids' birthday presents was a magic set! GAH! Like father, like twins. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 13, 2014 at 8:12am PDT