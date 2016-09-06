Celebrate Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's 2nd Anniversary with Their Most Heartwarming Family Moments

We're wishing Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka a happy anniversary! The lovable duo is celebrating their second year as a married couple after secretly tying the knot in Italy in 2014.
Time flies when you're having fun and this picture-perfect family's got fun in spades. We can only imagine how laughter-filled life must be for Harris and Burtka's 5-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, with these two doting dads. From clamming in the Hamptons, to enjoying a snuggly moment at home on the couch, it's clear there's no shortage of love and warmth in the Harris-Burtka household.
Celebrate Harris and Burtka's anniversary with the precious family moments they've shared on Instagram, starting with the one above.