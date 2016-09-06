Celebrate Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's 2nd Anniversary with Their Most Heartwarming Family Moments

nph/Instagram
Hana Asbrink
Sep 06, 2016 @ 7:45 am

We're wishing Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka a happy anniversary! The lovable duo is celebrating their second year as a married couple after secretly tying the knot in Italy in 2014.

Time flies when you're having fun and this picture-perfect family's got fun in spades. We can only imagine how laughter-filled life must be for Harris and Burtka's 5-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon, with these two doting dads. From clamming in the Hamptons, to enjoying a snuggly moment at home on the couch, it's clear there's no shortage of love and warmth in the Harris-Burtka household.

Celebrate Harris and Burtka's anniversary with the precious family moments they've shared on Instagram, starting with the one above.

Pre-school Valentine's Day prep with @dbelicious and the Wonder Twins. #ABCs #penmanshipstruggles

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away....

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Loving spending time with the family in the Hamptons. Apparently Harper thinks she can fly.

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

HAPY 4TH OF JULY!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Love wins.

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Look out for leprechauns!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Fashionis-tots.

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

David and Gideon are digging these Disney days, too. Great @waltdisneyworld memories all around..!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Having a great time in @waltdisneyworld hosting the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. Harper is in heaven..!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Happy Thanksgiving! I'm super thankful for all of the blessings in my life, especially these three.

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Happy Halloween from Gotham City!!

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

One of the kids' birthday presents was a magic set! GAH! Like father, like twins.

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

I couldn't be more in love with my family. Any reports to the contrary are woefully mistaken. #grateful

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

