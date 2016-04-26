Neil Patrick Harris Is Unrecognizable as Count Olaf on the Set of A Series of Unforunate Events

Neil Patrick Harris, is that you? The actor was spotted on the set of his upcoming project, Netflix's adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and he's seriously unrecognizable as the evil Count Olaf.

Gone is Harris's jovial grin and cropped blonde hair. Instead, he looks positively frightening with prosthetics disguising his features. For the role, they've lengthened his nose, given him menacing wrinkles, and completely changed his 'do. But the craziest part of his transformation may just be his facial hair. They've not only added long sideburns and a pointed beard, but they've beefed up his eyebrows so that they curl at the ends. Pretty crazy.

Kred, PacificCoastNews

Kred, PacificCoastNews

RELATED: This Photo Proves Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s Twins Are Master Chefs

No word as to when the series will premiere on Netflix, but it's clear that Harris was the perfect pick to play the villain in the series.