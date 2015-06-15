Birthday Boy Neil Patrick Harris Turns 42 Today!

Getty Images North America
Meredith Lepore
Jun 15, 2015 @ 8:45 am

Is there anything Neil Patrick Harris can't do? He can sing, he can dance, he can act, and he is a wonderful husband to David Burtka and doting dad to 4-year-old twins Harper and Gideon. We imagine the adorable family (below) has fun birthday celebrations in the works for Harris, who turns 42 years old today. In fact, we'd bet that it'll be downright legend—wait for it—dary.

 

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@neilpatrickharris) on Apr 7, 2015 at 1:37pm PDT

Can't get enough of Neil Patrick Harris? Click through our gallery to see him, and more of Hollywood's hottest dads!

PHOTOS: The Most Stylish Celebrity Dads

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!