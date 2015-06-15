Birthday Boy Neil Patrick Harris Turns 42 Today!

Is there anything Neil Patrick Harris can't do? He can sing, he can dance, he can act, and he is a wonderful husband to David Burtka and doting dad to 4-year-old twins Harper and Gideon. We imagine the adorable family (below) has fun birthday celebrations in the works for Harris, who turns 42 years old today. In fact, we'd bet that it'll be downright legend—wait for it—dary.

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@neilpatrickharris) on Apr 7, 2015 at 1:37pm PDT

Can't get enough of Neil Patrick Harris? Click through our gallery to see him, and more of Hollywood's hottest dads!

PHOTOS: The Most Stylish Celebrity Dads