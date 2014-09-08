Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Are Married!

It's official—Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are the latest celeb couple to tie the knot in a super secret ceremony. The duo, who have been dating for 10 years and have two children together, said "I do" in Italy on Saturday. "Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband,'" the How I Met Your Mother actor tweeted on Monday morning, along with a photo of him and Burtka at the ceremony.

Guess what? @DavidBurtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband'. pic.twitter.com/R09ibF41rt — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) September 8, 2014

Harris and Burtka's three-year-old fraternal twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, took part in the wedding, and legendary singer Elton John performed at the reception, People reports. Both grooms wore Tom Ford for the festivities.

