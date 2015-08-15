InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Neha Gandhi on How to Look Good in Stripes

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Neha Gandhi.
As a petite girl, I've always been too afraid to try big, bold stripes. There was always a lingering worry that the aggressive pattern would dwarf my five-foot-tall frame and make me look even shorter. But the attention-grabbing looks in May's You Can Do column propelled me to incorporate the trend into my wardrobe. Much to my surprise, the loose-fit wide-neck top complemented my ripped skinny jeans, and the horizontal stripes added a welcome pop of color without being too overwhelming. Now I plan on injecting even more stripes into my sartorial rotation for fall.
