InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Neha Gandhi on How to Look Good in Stripes

As a petite girl, I've always been too afraid to try big, bold stripes. There was always a lingering worry that the aggressive pattern would dwarf my five-foot-tall frame and make me look even shorter. But the attention-grabbing looks in May's You Can Do column propelled me to incorporate the trend into my wardrobe. Much to my surprise, the loose-fit wide-neck top complemented my ripped skinny jeans, and the horizontal stripes added a welcome pop of color without being too overwhelming. Now I plan on injecting even more stripes into my sartorial rotation for fall.

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?

RELATED: This Is What Our InStyle Editor's Are Buying for Fall