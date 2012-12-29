Need a New Year's Eve Outfit? Try A Jumpsuit!

If you haven't already picked out your outfit for New Year's Eve, it's time to start the last-minute search! Sure, there are always the standbys (something sparkly, something black, and something snug), but if you want something different, consider a jumpsuit. "For the daring, try a jumpsuit," say styling duo (and sisters!) Wendi and Nicole, who work with Elizabeth Banks and Octavia Spencer. "Height is a must for shoes, but make sure they are comfortable so you can dance the night away." Go for it, ladies!

Plus, see more tips from stylists for New Year's!

MORE:• Gifts for Under $25• Holiday Hostess Gifts• See our Entire Holiday Gift Guide!