If It's Good Enough for Kate Middleton, Rosehip Oil Is Good Enough for Us

We know you've heard of argan oil, and you're probably already using coconut oil (in everything from your hair mask to your arugula salad), but the latest celebrated oil would be rosehip. Pressed from the fruit from the rose plant, this golden oil is rich in antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and E and should be part of your daily skincare routine. "Antioxidants help fend of free radical damage, so it's great to layer with your regular sunscreen to protect against the collagen-damaging effect of UVA rays,” says N.Y.C. dermatologist Joshua Zeichner.

But one of the biggest reasons for all the buzz? Kate Middleton used Trilogy’s Certified Organic Rosehip Oil ($44; trilogyproducts.com) during her pregnancy. In addition to being an anti-aging booster, "rosehip oil also contains essential fatty acids that help hydrate skin and reduce inflammation," says Zeichner, who sees benefits in the oil's potential to prevent stretch marks. “Stretch marks are caused when there is rapid stretching of the skin. The ideal stretch mark prevention product would be one that reduces skin inflammation and improves skin elasticity, so it can resist damage during times of rapid stretching," says Zeichner. If you'll be slathering yourself in this potent oil like we plan to, here are a couple of our other favorite picks:

Sunday Riley Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil ($90; sephora.com) contains the addition of roses so it has a gorgeous floral scent.

M. Steves Ultra-Nourishing Boost ($68; msteves.com) glides on and offers a dry finish so it doesn't leave a greasy shine.