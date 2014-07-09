Need a Hair Makeover? Check Out These Chic Celebrity Lobs Before You Hit the Salon

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty, Andres Otero/WENN, Richard Young/Rex/Startraksphoto

Tempted to try out Hollywood’s new "it" cut? We don’t blame you! The seriously trending lob, or long bob, is famous for its endless versatility and ability to flatter all face shapes and hair types. If you’re nervous about the chop, don’t be—the shoulder-grazing length offers a happy medium between long and short. The best part? It’s super easy to maintain, making it the ideal choice for both hectic mornings and busy moms on-the-go.

Recently, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Kate Mara, Hilary Duff, and even Pippa Middleton have hopped on the trend, debuting chic new cuts that are convincing us to follow suit. But those aren't the only lobs we’re lusting after.

To inspire your next salon visit, we put together our favorite celebrity-approved ways to rock the look. See them all in our gallery!