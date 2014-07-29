Need to Find a Green Juice While You're on the Go? There's an App for That

Whether you need to recharge after your spin class or want an easier way to meet your daily vegetable intake, Green Hopping has you covered! Rather than hunting down a green juice bar left to your own devices—namely Google search and Apple Maps—the app does all the hard work for you by rounding up all of the nearest options.

Simply enter your location, and Green Hopping will compile a list of all the green juice and cold-pressed juice bars in the area! But the options aren't limited to liquid lunches—you can also search for health food stores, as well as vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, and raw restaurants nearby. You'll have the option to locate a store, or to order off the menu and have your food and/or juice delivered.

There are more than 1,000 stores and restaurants in its database, and the app currently covers green juice outposts in 14 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Austin, Washington, D.C., Miami, and Chicago, with more additions to come in the near future. Green Hopping is also going global, with London, Toronto, Paris, Madrid, and many more international locations launching soon! Head over to greenhoppingapp.com to get more info, and download the app for free from the iTunes store now.

