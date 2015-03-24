Need Date Night Fashion Inspo? Check Out InStyle's PinStyle Board With Blogger

When it comes to date night, picking an outfit can sometimes be a tough choice. Lucky for you, we've teamed up with Katie Rodgers, the blogger behind the beyond gorgeous Paper Fashion, on a date night style guide Pinterest board that will leave you with tons of inspiration. So whether you're planning a romantic home-cooked dinner or an over-the-top night on the town, head over to InStyle’s Pinterest to check out our Date Night Style Guide PinStyle board.

RELATED: Get Pinning with InStyle's New Curated PinStyle Pinterest Boards