NBC Orders Comedies from Tina Fey, Mike Schur

NBC has ordered new comedies from 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock as well as Parks and Recreation’s Mike Schur, NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt announced at the Television Critics Associations’ semi-annual press tour.

Fey and Carlock, the creative minds also behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will produce an untitled comedy from Emmy-winning writer Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock). “Tracey has created a lightly autobiographical, very relatable comedy about an up-and-coming millennial woman working at a cable news network where her mother happens to get a job after going back into the work place,” Greenblatt said. “The combination of Tina, Robert, and Tracey, we think, is about as good as it gets."

Calling Schur “one of the most gifted comedy writers in our business,” Greenblatt gave a few details about his other new comedy, A Good Place. “He came in recently and laid out the whole season for us and we loved it so much that it was just ordered it in the room,” Greenblatt said. “The guy who brought Amy Poehler to primetime is going to be bringing us another strong and very complicated lead female character. This is a high-concept comedy like nothing seen before about a woman wrestling with what it means to be good.”

Where the Fey-Carlock project has been ordered to pilot production, A Good Place has been given a 13-episode series commitment order.

Stay tuned for more NBC news from TCA.

