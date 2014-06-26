NBA Draft Hopefuls Dress to Impress
David Dow/NBAE via Getty
The 2014 NBA Draft is tonight and the boys are suiting up for the occasion! Top college athletes and international talent will try to break into professional arena, making this is one of the most important nights of their lives. Looking good and feeling good goes hand in hand! The boys are posting their dapper attire on Vine for your viewing pleasure.Andrew WigginsWhat's Wiggins wearing? Hear from @22wiggins getting suited up before the @NBADrafthttps://vine.co/v/Mt0exxOxT6u
Shabazz Napier#NBAStyle @ShabazzNapier shows off the socks & the style before tonight's @NBADrafthttps://vine.co/v/Mt0rjZWYZUt Aaron GordonSuited up, ready to get drafted... It's @iAmAaronGordonhttps://vine.co/v/Mt0r5hTvgB6Dante Exum Dante Exum (@daanteee) chats with NBA TV while getting suited up for the @NBADrafthttps://vine.co/v/Mt0v0391F1gJabari Parker He can't wait for tonight... Hear from @JabariParker in his @NBADraft suithttps://vine.co/v/Mt0nqzxKFzvJulius Randle Check out @J30_Randle in his suit getting ready to be drafted tonight. #NBADrafthttps://vine.co/v/Mt01exhOYYh
Gary Harris, Nik Stauskas, Jimmy BucksCheck the suits of @thats_g_, @NStaukas11 & @realjamesyoung before they head to the @NBADraft!https://vine.co/v/Mt05l3XB3bQDario Saric Check out Dario Saric and his fresh suit before the @NBADraft tonight! #NBAStylehttps://vine.co/v/Mt0MvHE2ZQMTyler Ennis Tyler Ennis (@tdot_ennis) shows off the threads for tonight's @NBADraft. #NBAStylehttps://vine.co/v/Mt07r22pX5ZMarcus Smart Sneak peek of the special suit Marcus Smart (@smart_ms3) is wearing tonight! #NBADraft#NBAStylehttps://vine.co/v/Mt0z32QrKbl Noah VonlehLooking FRESH! Check out @NoahVonleh's #NBADraft suithttps://vine.co/v/Mt0zAKV6dri
Doug McDermottTime to suit up! Grab a sneak peek at what @dougmcd3 is wearing for the @NBADraft tonighthttps://vine.co/v/Mt2YUXuW9IeGood Luck!