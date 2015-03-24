Naya Rivera's Curve-Hugging Black Dress Highlights Her Growing Bump

It looks like when it comes to maternity style, Naya Rivera won't be hiding behind any typical mom-to-be duds. The Glee actress hit LAX airport on Monday in a very sexy curve-hugging black dress that showed off the first hints of her growing baby bump.

Rivera teamed her long-sleeve turtleneck LBD with all black accessories: a pair of thigh-high boots, an Hermès Kelly bag, and aviator sunglasses. The actress matched her outfits sleek vibe with an equally sleek hairdo. Rivera revealed that she and her husband of eight months, Ryan Dorsey, were expecting their first child together in February with an adorable "bun in the over" Instagram snap. We can't wait to see what other stylish ensembles this mom-to-be wows us with next.

