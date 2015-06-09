Naya Rivera Is Coming Out with a Memoir

This news should have you feeling Glee-ful! Naya Rivera is writing a memoir and it's set to come out next year.

The book is called Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up and will be published by Tarcher, according to Publishers Weekly. It will focus on the former child star's journey as a struggling actress before making it big on the Fox hit Glee, which just wrapped up after five years on the air.

"Can't wait until next spring! So many juicy stories about my life. Glee, guys, growing up & much more," Rivera tweeted about the upcoming release.

Rivera will reportedly also offer "candid thoughts on topics ranging from dating ... to the challenges of being mixed-race in Hollywood."

The 28-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Ryan Dorsey and has left an impression with a striking array of maternity outfits. Her favorite part of dressing her budding belly? "Showing it off!" she recently told InStyle. "I have been loving being able to rock my baby bump with my outfit choices. It's the best accessory!"

We'll keep our fingers crossed that she'll find a way to include fashion tips in her memoir.

