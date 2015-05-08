Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Perfectly Layered Style at the Airport

Naya Rivera's parade of stylish maternity looks continues. The star was spotted jetting out of LAX airport yesterday, where she covered up her baby bump in an expertly layered ensemble. Rivera showed off her growing pregnant tummy in a black-and-white striped shirt, distressed skinnies, and a long gray coat, which she topped off with a wide-brim hat, oversized sunglasses, white pumps, and a chic ebony bag.

RELATED: Naya Rivera Amps Ups Her Maternity Style in Another Body-Hugging Dress

And as for her own burgeoning belly, the mother-to-be is more than excited to put it on display. "I've been working it—it's my new accessory," Rivera previously told InStyle. "I love showing it off. And I think every woman should feel proud of her baby bump."

PHOTOS: Celebrity Maternity Street Style