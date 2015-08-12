Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Photoshoot

Naya Rivera is baring it all. The actress recently stripped down for a Yahoo! Style shoot, where she showcased her baby bump in a variety of ensembles for photographer Brian Bowen Smith, from a body-hugging gown to nothing but a fur coat.

Since the former Glee star, 28, announced in February that she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Dorsey, she hasn't been shy about showing off her pregnant figure—she recently flaunted her bump in a poolside 'gram and has dressed her growing tummy in a series of tight-fitting outfits.

Check out some behind-the-scenes snaps Rivera shared on her Instagram account below.

And on that note, getting to wear slippers at this shoot was the best! A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Aug 11, 2015 at 3:27pm PDT

BTS of my pregnancy shoot! Deep in glam thought with @clydehairgod and @missjobaker A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Aug 11, 2015 at 11:46am PDT

Check out my pregnancy shoot with @yahoo! I love that I have been able to share this special journey with you. A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Aug 11, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

To see more Naya Rivera photos, head to yahoo.com.

