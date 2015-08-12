Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Photoshoot

David Livingston/Getty Images
Naya Rivera is baring it all. The actress recently stripped down for a Yahoo! Style shoot, where she showcased her baby bump in a variety of ensembles for photographer Brian Bowen Smith, from a body-hugging gown to nothing but a fur coat.
Since the former Glee star, 28, announced in February that she was expecting her first child with husband Ryan Dorsey, she hasn't been shy about showing off her pregnant figure—she recently flaunted her bump in a poolside 'gram and has dressed her growing tummy in a series of tight-fitting outfits.
Check out some behind-the-scenes snaps Rivera shared on her Instagram account below.
