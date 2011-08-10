Naya Rivera Gets Glam for InStyle Makeover!

Doug Inglish
Glee's Naya Rivera went old Hollywood glam for the latest issue of InStyle Makeover. Given how the actress smolders in these elegant confections, it's clear she enjoys playing dress-up. "What a refreshing change from skimpy little skirts and low necklines," says Rivera, who flaunts no shortage of skin as Glee's sexpot Cheerio, Santana Lopez. Though the actress lives in J Brand jeans and combat boots, she says she feels right at home in the refined ensembles. Click through the gallery for a peek at the shoot, and browse more celebrity style transformations in InStyle Makeover's fall edition, on newsstands now!