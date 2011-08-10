Naya Rivera Gets Glam for InStyle Makeover!

Doug Inglish
InStyle Staff
Aug 10, 2011 @ 10:30 am

Glee's Naya Rivera went old Hollywood glam for the latest issue of InStyle Makeover. Given how the actress smolders in these elegant confections, it's clear she enjoys playing dress-up. "What a refreshing change from skimpy little skirts and low necklines," says Rivera, who flaunts no shortage of skin as Glee's sexpot Cheerio, Santana Lopez. Though the actress lives in J Brand jeans and combat boots, she says she feels right at home in the refined ensembles. Click through the gallery for a peek at the shoot, and browse more celebrity style transformations in InStyle Makeover's fall edition, on newsstands now!

