Naya Rivera Unveils Her Baby Bump in a Revealing Poolside Selfie

Since announcing her pregnancy earlier this year, Naya Rivera has enjoyed the fashion adventures that come with having a developing baby belly. "I've been working it—it's my new accessory," Rivera told InStyle of her bump in April. "I love showing it off." And the mom-to-be recently took that to another level while hanging out by the pool.

Yesterday, the Glee actress shared an Instagram photo of her stripped down self—with her baby bump front and center—getting some sun by the pool (below). "A serious tan and a serious bump," she captioned the snap. We assume she was wearing a bathing suit, but you can't really tell!

A serious tan and a serious bump #summeraccessories A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Jun 29, 2015 at 2:55pm PDT

On top of displaying some serious bump style, Rivera has been busy at work writing a memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.

