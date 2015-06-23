Naya Rivera Glows in a Tight Gray Dress That Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Naya Rivera has got that pregnancy glow. The mother-to-be was spotted running errands in Los Angeles with husband Ryan Dorsey, where she kept her look simple and summer-ready. For the outing, Rivera opted for a figure-hugging gray knit dress that she wore under an open button-down shirt. She topped off her look with an on-trend bucket bag, black sunnies, and embellished ankle-strap sandals.

Aside from preparing to welcome her first child, the actress is also working on a memoir titled Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up, that will focus on her journey as a struggling actress before making it big on the Fox hit Glee, which just wrapped up after five years on the air.

