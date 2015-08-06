Naya Rivera Shows Off Her Bump at Beautiful Baby Shower

Naya Rivera is ready for baby! The star and her husband, Ryan Dorsey, celebrated the arrival of their upcoming child on Saturday with an intimate and beautiful baby shower.

The soirée featured a Love You Forever-themed cake, which the actress shared a snap of on her Instagram account. "We were blown away by how beautiful our cake for the baby shower was! @hansencakes turned my favorite childhood book into a sweet treat!" she captioned the 'gram (below). Aside from the dessert, the photo also showed off Rivera's baby bump that she dressed in a printed Rachel Pally dress ($233; rachelpally.com) for the occasion.

We were blown away by how beautiful our cake for the baby shower was! @hansencakes turned my favorite childhood book into a sweet treat! A photo posted by Naya Rivera Dorsey (@nayarivera) on Aug 5, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

"I’m so grateful that our baby is already surrounded with so much love," Rivera, told People of the guests, which included her former Glee co-stars Amber Riley and Heather Morris. We can't wait until this little one makes its debut.

