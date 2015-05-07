 This Is the Best Beauty Advice that 12 Celebs' Moms Ever Gave Them

If the saying, "Mother knows best," is true then you can bet these gorgeous celebs learned quite a few beauty tricks while growing up. In honor of Mother's Day, we asked the fresh-faced stars to share the best beauty advice from their mom. Read on for all their helpful tips.

Naya Rivera (above)

My mom had this weird beauty tip. And I don't know if it works, but I did it for like ten years. She would always tell me to use hydrocortisone as a moisturizer, and she still does it to this day. And when I'd have like a break out and use it I'd wonder, why did all my zits go away? And as I got older, I found out, oh, it's a steroid. So that's why. So maybe put it on a zit, but not your whole face.

Kendall Jenner



My sisters and my mom always told me ... to never touch your face because your hands are dirty.

Jessica Alba



Wash my face every night. Have a good skincare regimen. I think that’s probably the number one good tip. Oh, and always wear sunscreen.

Ciara



My mom does not wear a lot of makeup, but I will tell you this: she always had a red lip when I was growing up. And now that I'm older, I love me a red lip too. And I think a red lip is sexy. Throw a little red on, and it fixes everything. I think every woman can say that.

Sigourney Weaver



She said never go to bed without taking your makeup off, and I must say I never have.

Bella Thorne



My mom says I’m the most beautiful when I smile, and I used to not think that. I used to be uncomfortable with my smile and now I believe her.

Chanel Iman



The only advice my mom gave me was to never pluck my eyebrows, and I never did it. My aunt tells me all of the old-school things like to put toothpaste on my bumps.

Jenna Dewan Tatum



I have a beautiful, girly-girl mom in Texas. So all my beauty tips came from my mother, as far as always using good skin care. Whenever you think you have enough blush on, put on a little bit more. She'll text me images of products that she's trying and likes. She literally texted me the other day this face [cream], because I slather my face in sunscreen. It's like SPF 50, and it's got a bit of concealer in it. "You need to buy this." And I'm obsessed. So my mom is literally my beauty adviser.

Camilla Belle



There's so many. My number one, always wash my face before I go to bed, no matter how tired or how much I don't want to.

Lauren Bush Lauren



I’m not really a fussy beauty person, but beyond moisturizing and trying to have really healthy skin I just keep it simple and natural. For Mother’s Day, shamelessly, we’re launching a great collaboration with Jessica Alba and we’re launching the diaper bag next week.

Zosia Mamet



My mom started getting me facials when I was very young. It totally saved my skin through puberty. I guess the simple explanation is to take care of your skin.

Mira Sorvino



My mom was so beautiful just naturally. We just kind of looked at her in awe. She was always beautiful. Always well coiffed. I’m a lot more haphazard than she was. When she went out she looked perfect. I just don’t have the time to do that.

