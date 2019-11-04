Jill Scott's Glittery Afro Is Giving Us the Holiday Hair Inspiration We Need

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

If you're a natural who has been searching for some holiday hair inspiration, look no further than Jill Scott's Instagram page. On Nov. 4, the three-time Grammy winner shared a rare selfie that showed off her signature Afro — but this time she added a little extra sparkle to her look.

To create a truly stunning style, Scott wore the front of her 'fro in twists, then added literal glitter to the rest of her picked-out hair, matching it perfectly with the shimmery garment and eyeshadow she had on in the photo.

"I’m working in silence but know, I got love coming, just for you, on a golden platter with a blackass bow," she captioned the pic.

While it appears as though the singer was still sitting in the salon chair as she took the photo, there's still no word on who created this beautiful look (or if the cryptic caption means new music is on the way). But with or without a tutorial, there's no doubt that those of us with curly hair will surely be mimicking the festive style in time for the holidays.

Fingers crossed that Scott will eventually share the products she used to create this look — along with her post-glitter wash day routine, because you know that stuff sticks around long after the party's over.