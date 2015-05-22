6 Fab Finds from New York's National Stationary Show

For a paper goods lover, perusing the aisles of the National Stationary Show in N.Y.C. is like being a kid being set loose in a candy store. Here you'll find rows upon rows of gift-wrapping papers, greeting cards, notebooks, and art prints in every color, pattern, and material you could dream of. While the past few years were dominated by the letterpress trend, we're now seeing more watercolor and illustrated prints as well as bold geometric patterns and—believe it or not—confetti (in every shape and size). Here are a few standouts—you can bet that we'll be stocking up on these goodies.

Fusion Designs Gallery (pictured, above)

Taking the patterns found on nautical flags, each design here represents a different letter of the alphabet. Have fun spelling out your name or favorite phrase in the most abstract and colorful way.

Mira Aster

Every card, journal, and bookmark from Mira Aster's collection includes an embroidered element. Here, a stitched zig-zag in a primary color is applied to one side of a heavyweight note card, resulting in stationary that is sophisticated and modern, and can work for any kind of professional or personal correspondence.

Moglea

Rectangular notepads are so last season. This scalloped set will be the envy of all your co-workers. And you can use different sized sheets to fit the length of your note.

Orange Art Paper

These mini books filled with quotes and anecdotes are available in a plethora of graphic patterns. Each covers a different useful topic, from gardening to love to incomplete cat names (yes, we suppose that can be useful for some people).

Twiggs Bindery

"Not everything belongs in the cloud" is Tiggs Bindery's motto. We couldn't agree more, especially when face-to-face with these beautiful hand-bound notebooks. They come in a rainbow of leather of thread combinations and can be customized to suit your needs.

Graphic Image

Graphic Image's affordable leather journals and date books are already available in every solid color of the rainbow, so this super-visual 3D print is a well received departure from their usual non-pattern approach. Hard to miss, they'll never get lost at the bottom of your tote.

