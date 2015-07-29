Happy National Lipstick Day! The InStyle Beauty Team Reveals Their Go-To Shades

There's nothing more satisfying than a lippy that makes you feel like a million bucks. And in honor of National Lipstick Day, the InStyle beauty team has declared their prized shades—and the truth on why they can't live without 'em. From subtle nudes that add a classy touch to bright hues that grant a bold look, we're turning to our trusty pout poppers to pucker up on this alluring day. Scroll through to see our favorites!

NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl

Courtesy

"This is the perfect red matte that looks good one everyone – people are always asking me what lipstick I'm wearing whenever I have it on. Since it's a pencil, you can line and fill in your lips with just this one product. You can pile the color on for intensity or just wear a soft coat."—Kahlana Barfield, Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large, InStyle

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Golden Lustre in Fuchsia Symbole, $36; yslbeautyus.com.

Courtesy

"A vibrant blue-based fuchsia is my daily go-to. If I keep my eyes subtle – with just a bit of mascara and soft brown eyeliner for definition – then YSL Rouge Pur Couture Golden Lustre in Fuchsia Symbole adds the perfect amount of pop. It's bold, but not over the top."—Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director, InStyle

Kendall Jenner's Shade Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick in Restless, $30; esteelauder.com.

Courtesy

"I absolutely adore Kendall, so when this shade hit the market it immediately became my new fave. The hue is stunning and flawless—just like her—and perfect to wear to any occasion."—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

RELATED: We Found a Hot Pink Lipstick That Looks Good on Everyone

Tom Ford Sheer Lip Color in Sweet Spot, $52; nordstrom.com.

Courtesy

"When I want something that’s my version of nude, I love Tom Ford’s new Lip Sheer in Sweet Spot. I know what you’re thinking—lies! That’s not nude! But for me, I can’t wear anything beigey because it blends into my face and makes me look ill. I like to think of this shade as my lip color—just way better."—Maura Lynch, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Boy, $36; chanel.com.

Courtesy

"This hue is a perfect everyday neutral and the formula is so moisturizing that I don't have to worry about it drying out my lips or getting too cakey."—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor, InStyle

Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Color in Praline Cream, $27; lauramercier.com.

Courtesy

"I’m all about that nude lip life, and if you look in my handbag, I probably have at least ten different versions that cover the entire spectrum. Laura Mercier’s Praline Cream shade has been getting the heaviest use out of the bunch these days – I love how it perfectly walks the line between tawny beige and pale pink, while providing enough contrast against my warm complexion."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Assistant Beauty Editor, InStyle.com

RELATED: Still Looking for the Perfect Red Lipstick? We Found Your Color

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Lana, $32; sephora.com.

Courtesy

"Since this shade straddles the line between red and orange (let’s call it rorange, shall we?), it’s just different enough from “regular" red to feel special and fresh."—Dianna Mazzone, Beauty Assistant, InStyle

MAC Lipstick in Sin, $16; maccosmetics.com.

Courtesy

"I always go for a darker shade, especially when I'm headed out with friends. This deep hue complements my dark complexion and really stands out in photos when I apply a few swipes of MAC's clear lipglass over it. I don't leave the house without the duo safely tucked into my clutch."—Samantha Faragalli, Beauty Intern, InStyle.com

RELATED: 4 Heat Wave-Proof Summer Lipsticks Guaranteed Not to Melt

MAC Lipstick in Lady Danger, $16; maccosmetics.com.

Courtesy

"This matte, orangey-red brightens my entire complexion and stays put for hours. It's always my go-to, whether I'm heading to after-work drinks with friends or adding a bit of edge to a plain white tee and jeans."—Erin Stovall, Beauty Intern, InStyle

MAC Lipstick in Matte Royal, $16; maccosmetics.com.

Courtesy

“I’ve always been crazy about beautiful, bold lip colors so when I first rocked this refined blue I knew I’d met my match. This daring color is definitely an eye-catcher that adds the perfect pop of color when I want my lipstick to do the talking.”—Maya Allen, Beauty Intern, InStyle

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Stila's Stay All Day Lipstick