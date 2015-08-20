It's National Lemonade Day! Toast with These Delightful Recipes

Just when you thought there wasn't a need for another summer holiday, here comes one: Today is National Lemonade Day. To get you excited about indulging in the sweet, tangy all-American beverage, we asked the mixologists at Omni hotels and resorts across the country for their most tangiest, refreshingest lemonade recipes to make back at home (or enjoy on their properties). These drinks are best served over ice—preferably in a mason jar.

Adding in a little bit of southern charm to traditional lemonade, The Omni Grove Park Inn in Ashville, North Carolina, and The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, Virginia, will each be offering a Peach Tea Lemonade to guests in the lobby. Make it at home by starting with equal parts fresh-squeezed lemonade, peach purée (use your blender or the frozen stuff), and black tea. Garnish it with a lemon wheel and mint sprig. Try to get to higher ground while indulging in this mocktail—it tastes even sweeter when accompanied by breathtaking views.

At the Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Bedford, Pennsylvania and the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, the summer staple gets a grown-up twist. To make a Sparkling Lemonade, start with fresh lemonade over ice, then add a shot of Belvedere vodka and a topper of Prosecco. Garnish with a lemon wheel and start your weekend early.

