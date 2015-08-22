It’s National Brazilian Blowout Day! 7 Facts You Need to Know About the Hair-Smoothing Treatment

August 21 has officially been dubbed National Brazilian Blowout Day. For those who haven't tried it, the hair-smoothing process can take hair from frizzy and out-of-control to soft and impossibly shiny in just one sitting. In honor of the popular treatment, here’s everything you need to know before booking an appointment:

1. It’s not as scary as you think. The treatment has come a long way since its formaldehyde controversy in 2011. While the product does contain intense chemicals, when it’s used properly in a well-ventilated area, potent fumes and harmful side effects shouldn’t be an issue. Still, it’s always best to be on the safe side. Be sure to go to a certified salon with trained stylists, and research the ingredients to avoid having an allergic reaction.

2. It's totally customizable. Even the thickest, curliest tresses will appear significantly smoother after just one treatment. But if super-straight strands aren't your thing, you can choose to maintain your natural texture—just let your stylist know what you prefer.

3. It works miracles on frizz. While the treatment can benefit all hair types, it’s especially life-changing for anyone who needs a break from a frizzy, puffy hairstyle (hello, summer). Your strands will literally repel humidity by the time the appointment is over.

4. The process takes 90 minutes without any downtime. Unlike a traditional keratin treatment, the streamlined technique will you have in and out of the salon in less than two hours. The process involves washing the hair with a clarifying shampoo to remove buildup, thoroughly applying the product, blowing it dry, and finally, sealing the formula in with a flat iron. Afterwards, you’re free to wash and style your hair as you choose.

5. It makes hair healthier. As the formula wraps the hair shaft with a protective protein layer, strengthening amino acids work to repair damage. If you’re battling dullness or straggly ends, you’ll see an instant improvement.

6. It cuts styling time in half. Spend 40 minutes with a blow dryer in your hand every morning? That will no longer be necessary. The treatment is designed to make hair more manageable and will drastically decrease the time it takes to dry and style your strands.

7. It lasts for three months. One treatment will buy you around 90 days of sleek, shiny tresses. To ensure staying power, pick up the Açai Anti-Frizz Aftercare products (visit brazilianblowout.com for salon locations) or use a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner.

