These Celebrity BFFs Are Seriously the Best

Today is National Best Friend Day and we're raising a glass to friendship with a look at some of the most adorable celebrity besties. From Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, and Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara, to Taylor Swift's long list of pals—including Lena Dunham (above), Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez, and Haim (to name a few!)—see some shining examples of famous BFF camaraderie.
1. Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez, and Haim
There are so many celebrities who are lucky enough to call T Swizzle a bestie. Here, she bonds with Goulding, Gomez, and two members of Haim.
2. Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham
Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham poses with her band mates while holding hands with her longtime BFF, Eva Longoria.
3. Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara
The set of Hot Pursuit must have featured nonstop laughter because Witherspoon and Vergara seem to always have an amazing time together.
4. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid
These model besties know how to strike a fierce pose even when they're being silly together.
5. Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn
Delevingne and Dunn are inseparable even when they're not together—they have matching tattoos to remind them of their everlasting friendship.
6. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore
These besties not only share a love for acting but they also enjoy learning new hobbies together.
7. Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens
Tisdale and Hudgens are each other's biggest fans.
8. Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler
Hudson and Tyler's friendship has stood the test of time—it goes way back to high school.
9. Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini
Lopez and Remini know how to make the best out of long car rides and have a great time together.
10. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
Winfrey and King met while working at a news station during the early stages of their career and have been inseparable since.
11. Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev
These best buds show off their silly faces while taking a break from bowling.
12. Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss
The runway-walking beauties have grown closer than ever through the years.
