These Celebrity BFFs Are Seriously the Best

Today is National Best Friend Day and we're raising a glass to friendship with a look at some of the most adorable celebrity besties. From Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, and Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara, to Taylor Swift's long list of pals—including Lena Dunham (above), Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez, and Haim (to name a few!)—see some shining examples of famous BFF camaraderie.

1. Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Selena Gomez, and Haim

We are at our best when we cheer each other on and build each other up. Happy International Women's Day. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 8, 2015 at 5:12pm PDT

There are so many celebrities who are lucky enough to call T Swizzle a bestie. Here, she bonds with Goulding, Gomez, and two members of Haim.

2. Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham

I'm the new Spice Girl! #LatinaSpice @victoriabeckham @emmabunton @MelanieCmusic @gerihalliwell A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on May 2, 2015 at 7:37pm PDT

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham poses with her band mates while holding hands with her longtime BFF, Eva Longoria.

3. Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara

Time for Vegas! #wedontstop #Hotpursuit👯🔥 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Apr 21, 2015 at 6:56pm PDT

The set of Hot Pursuit must have featured nonstop laughter because Witherspoon and Vergara seem to always have an amazing time together.

4. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid

Crew Love 🏁 GO HAM @lewishamilton A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on May 24, 2015 at 5:13am PDT

These model besties know how to strike a fierce pose even when they're being silly together.

5. Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn

I love this girl SO MUCH, she has had my back since day 1 and has always been there for me when I needed it most. I would jump in front of a bus for this woman. A true inspiration and a true friend. DD'S FOR LIFE! #Londongirls #ddsforever #loyaltyiseverything @officialjdunn A photo posted by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on May 15, 2015 at 6:20am PDT

Delevingne and Dunn are inseparable even when they're not together—they have matching tattoos to remind them of their everlasting friendship.

6. Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore

Thank you culinary institute of America ! I learned so much with my girlfriends #GT14 A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 5, 2014 at 2:22pm PST

These besties not only share a love for acting but they also enjoy learning new hobbies together.

7. Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens

My bb girl @ashleytisdale came to see me last night @gigionbroadway love u boo A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 29, 2015 at 12:17pm PST

Tisdale and Hudgens are each other's biggest fans.

8. Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler

#tbt to many years ago when @misslivalittle was preggers with Milo and yesterday welcomed a new baby boy! Congrats mama, I love you Shpooops! 💙💙💙💙💙💙 👼 🍼 #Joy #BoyMama A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 12, 2015 at 8:52pm PST

Hudson and Tyler's friendship has stood the test of time—it goes way back to high school.

9. Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

Effing w my click. Lol. @leahremini #besties #pottymouth #bronx #brooklynsindahouse A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 14, 2014 at 8:51am PDT

Lopez and Remini know how to make the best out of long car rides and have a great time together.

10. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

I find my Ukele technique improved with a straw hat! A good time was had by all now everybody in the pool! A photo posted by Gayle King (@gayleking) on Dec 27, 2014 at 6:02pm PST

Winfrey and King met while working at a news station during the early stages of their career and have been inseparable since.

11. Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev

Hanging in Hotlanta w miss Hough. I just wish we enjoyed eachothers company. We never have fun. #bowling @juleshough A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Feb 8, 2015 at 5:22pm PST

These best buds show off their silly faces while taking a break from bowling.

12. Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

#HappyBirthdayWagon #wishingyoubestdayever!!! #Iloveyoualwaysandforever #family #kateMoss #BFF's #sisters #wagonlove ❤️❤️❤️💃💃🎂🎂🎂🎂👠👠💄💞💞 @lilabelle_moss A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Jan 16, 2015 at 8:46am PST

The runway-walking beauties have grown closer than ever through the years.

