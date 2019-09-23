Did Natasha Lyonne Just Recreate Nicole Kidman's Viral Oscars Clap? 

OK, Natasha Lyonne is an icon in her own right, but that icon status was undoubtedly elevated on Sunday night when she unveiled the clap to unseat all claps (except maybe one).

During the show, viewers noticed that the Russian Doll star was clapping in a sort of stunted way that called to mind the viral seal clap Nicole Kidman debuted at the 2017 Oscars (seemingly as a means to avoid a jewelry collision).

Natasha, too, had a verifiable ring situation.

natasha lyonne clapping that's it that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/jSzKW9AyEj — 🤡 (@suckitnichols) September 23, 2019

In an instance of awards show déjà vu, the internet celebrated their awkward-clapping queen.

I feel like Natasha Lyonne just learned to clap 5 minutes before the broadcast. #Emmys — Kris Calabrese (@krisjocal) September 23, 2019

Natasha Lyonne’s clapping tonight... I will think about nothing else for a week. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/HcYc35I0MQ — Jess Sardella (@jessnatale) September 23, 2019

every clap is like a snowflake pic.twitter.com/WslrlXXgVs — Gilbert Cruz (@gilbertcruz) September 23, 2019

You did this on purpose to achieve gif status didn’t you @nlyonne pic.twitter.com/2Lvo3C1KbD — Xander Pakzad (@XANwithaplan) September 23, 2019

Was it a practiced ode to Kidman, a means to protect her fingers, or an instinctive clapping method? We may never know. Regardless, in Natasha we stan.

In other news, Lyonne is up for three Emmys tonight (Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series). She was previously nominated in 2014 for her performance in Orange Is the New Black.