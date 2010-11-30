Natalie Portman's Black Swan Workout Schedule

At last night's Gotham Independent Film Awards, Natalie Portman arrived looking totally polished in a Lanvin for H&M dress and Tiffany & Co. earrings. And according to the star, her taut figure is the result of her demanding role as a ballerina in Black Swan, which hits theaters Friday: "I'd spend a whole day working out. I've never done that much training in my life—5 to 8 hours a day! It was hard, but so rewarding." Once the film wrapped, however, the actress treated herself to a breather: "Oh, I totally stopped exercising, and I started eating like a crazy person. I was like, okay, I can take it easy now." Cheers to that!

—With reporting by Nakisha Williams