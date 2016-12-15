Proof 9-Year-Old Natalie Portman Was an Environmental Pop Singer

Long before Natalie Portman was an Oscar winner, she was a dorky 9-year-old who sang to save the environment. The Jackie star appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night and he was well prepared to delve into her embarrassing past.

“Before you became an actress, you were in a pop group,” Corden told her. “That’s taking it a little bit far probably. It was an environmental singing group. We were called the World Patrol Kids,” she explained.

“There were like eight people who would come in and out. We were all in like fifth grade so we couldn’t always make practice or whatever. We would perform at like Earth Day at the U.N. Plaza or whatever. I was really dorky, okay? Everyone knows now,” she joked, even singing an example of the tunes she would perform.

“If only we had a clip of the World Patrol Kids,” Corden teased, to Portman shaking her head no emphatically.

RELATED: Natalie Portman Reveals Pregnancy Cravings, Becomes Our New Spirit Animal

Luckily, the host had a video at the ready, and it’s just as hilarious as you’d hope. Watch the clip above to see the actress’s totally mortified reaction.