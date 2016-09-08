Natalie Portman Steals the Show in a Valentino Lace Gown at the Venice Film Festival
Natalie Portman certainly knows how to make an entrance. The Academy Award-winning actress's latest film Jackie debuted to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, and the 35-year-old looked every bit as elegant as her character Jacqueline Kennedy walking the red carpet.
Portman, who'd claimed that playing the iconic First Lady was one of the most challenging roles she'd ever undertaken at a press photocall earlier that day, channeled Jackie O at the premiere of the film in a breathtakingly glamorous number with timeless appeal. The actress stole the spotlight in a black-and-white Valentino gown featuring abstract designs, an elegant scoop neckline, and delicate white lace overlays.
The Black Swan star accessorized her radiant ensemble simply with a white beaded bracelet and shiny silvery earrings, and turned up the drama with a dark blue-hued smoky eye. She finished off her look by sweeping her hair back into a voluminous updo to keep the focus on her delicate gown.