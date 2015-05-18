Natalie Portman Takes a Fashion Risk and Exposes Her Underwear at Cannes

It's a new look for Natalie Portman! The actress, whose style has been revered for its ladylike grace and conservative elegance (making the news of her role as Jackie Kennedy in an upcoming biopic come as no surprise) got cheeky at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Portman shed her demure image (and her usual, safe Dior uniform) and opted for a rather adventurous look at the A Tale of of Love and Darkness photocall. She bore her backside in a racy sheer Rodarte number that scandalously revealed her undergarments—but in the most tasteful way possible.

FilmMagic

But derriere exposure aside, the dress does more than just inspire shock with its thin veil of fabric—it boasts a mastery in artistry with its fur-lined accents, asymmetric hemline, and decorative embroidery at the bodice. Yes, it's a fashion risk, but it's one that we want to see more of.

