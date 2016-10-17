Natalie Portman Channels Jackie Kennedy in an Elegant Maternity Look

Is that Jackie O or Natalie Portman?

The pregnant actress stepped out Sunday evening in a tweed Dior zip-up dress that covered up her bump but showed off her lean legs. The cream and black plaid dress featured long sleeves, a frayed neckline, and an embellishment on the left chest. Portman paired the elegant dress with black strappy heels and a black coat draped over her arm, wearing her hair in a natural blowout and fresh-faced makeup.

Portman, who stars as Jackie Kennedy in the late First Lady's newest biopic, simply titled Jackie, clearly took some fashion inspiration from her character as she headed out in New York City. The film centers around the direct aftermath of JFK's assasination, focusing on how his wife dealt with her own grief, the grief of a nation, and moving on from tragedy.

WATCH: Natalie Portman On Becoming Jackie Kennedy

The Israeli-born actress is pregnant with her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on the set of Black Swan and later married in August of 2012. The duo have a 5-year-old son, Aleph, and recently moved back to the States after living a few years abroad in Paris.

RELATED: Pregnant Natalie Portman Is Pretty in Pink at a Hillary Clinton Campaign Event

The gorgeous star killed the maternity style game back in 2011 with her first pregnancy, and so far has stepped out in many enviable maternity outfits since announcing her pregnancy last month. We can't wait to see what she wears next, and we're counting down the days until Jackie's theatrical release on Dec. 2.