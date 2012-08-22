Natalie Portman Strips Down for Dior Lipstick

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

She's back! Though she's stayed out of the Dior limelight since her Miss Dior Cherie campaign in 2011, Natalie Portman returned to the Parisian fashion house to promote its latest beauty release: Rouge Dior Nude Lipcolor. To emphasize the eight new barely-there hues (one of which will benefit her charity of choice, the Free the Children Association), the newlywed Oscar winner posed wearing nothing more than a sultry stare. The lip colors are available on dior.dom for $32 each.

Click through to see more celebrity ad campaigns!

MORE:• See Natalie Portman's Wedding Dress• Natalie's Hollywood Transformation• Movie Princesses: Natalie as Amidala