Natalie Portman Stays Eco-Chic in H&M

Oscars fashion is going green! Best Actress nominee Natalie Portman debuted H&M's new Conscious Collection last night at a pre-Academy Awards fete in Beverly Hills. The pregnant star chose an adorable lace-topped shift from the retailer's new collection, which is made of 100% recycled polyester, fitting for her vegan, non-leather wearing eco-friendly lifestyle. “It’s not just about organic cotton anymore, the possibilities for creating a complete fashion statement with eco-smarter materials are huge now,” said the brand's head of design Ann-Sofie Johansson in a statement. The entire eco-chic collection, including Portman's $49.95 dress, hits H&M stores beginning April 14th.

