Natalie Portman Stays Eco-Chic in H&M

John Shearer/Getty; Courtesy of H&M
Betony Toht
Feb 25, 2011 @ 5:06 pm

Oscars fashion is going green! Best Actress nominee Natalie Portman debuted H&M's new Conscious Collection last night at a pre-Academy Awards fete in Beverly Hills. The pregnant star chose an adorable lace-topped shift from the retailer's new collection, which is made of 100% recycled polyester, fitting for her vegan, non-leather wearing eco-friendly lifestyle. “It’s not just about organic cotton anymore, the possibilities for creating a complete fashion statement with eco-smarter materials are huge now,” said the brand's head of design Ann-Sofie Johansson in a statement. The entire eco-chic collection, including Portman's $49.95 dress, hits H&M stores beginning April 14th.

MORE:Pregnant Celebrities on the Red CarpetNatalie Portman's Vegan Engagement Ring

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!