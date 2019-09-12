Natalie Portman Wore the Most Sophisticated Naked Dress to Her Film Premiere

The Toronto International Film Festival may be wrapping up, but Natalie Portman gave the red carpet such a vitality boost that you could be forgiven for thinking it was night one.

The Oscar winner arrived at the TIFF premiere of her film Lucy in the Sky, which follows an astronaut with trouble readjusting to life on earth and an understandable penchant for making out with Jon Hamm, in a one-shoulder black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a sheer lace bodice. The dress’s full multimedia skirt included embroidery and a tasseled hem. Paired with a sleek bun and winged liner, the Black Swan vibes were strong.

Image zoom Jemal Countess/Getty Images

And OK, not only did she shut the carpet down, but she did it on a WEDNESDAY. Nothing but respect for my wayward astronaut.

But Portman wasn’t the only one bringing her all to Lucy’s carpet. The film’s ensemble cast, which includes co-stars Zazie Beetz and Hamm, also dressed the part.