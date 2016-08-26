Natalie Portman's Son Isn't Ready to Watch Her in Star Wars

Natalie Portman recently made a big move and along with it came a minor jolt of culture shock. After living in Paris for two years, the Academy Award–winning actress and recently picked up and moved to the sunny city of Los Angeles with her husband, French choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied, and their 5-year-old son, Aleph. And during Portman's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday she explained that it took a little time to get used to the new atmosphere.

"Everyone smiles a lot here!" she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "It's so nice. They're more cool in France."

"I didn't realize I got used to [people not smiling] until I got here and I was so surprised," said the Black Swan star, who wore a chic black minidress with a lace-embellished plunging neckline for her talk show interview.

As for little Aleph, he may already have his sea legs when it comes to living Stateside. Kimmel asked if French is her son's primary language and as it turns out the young man is bilingual. Mom explained: "He speaks both—because I [speak] English"

But one very American experience he has yet to have? Watching his mother in the Star Wars films.

Watch Portman reveal the reason in the above clip and hear her discuss her family's move in the video at top.