Natalie Portman Hits the Red Carpet in $90 Shoes—Here's Where You Can Find Them
Natalie Portman, star of the upcoming film Jackie, appears to be digging the throwback fashions she donned while playing former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.
On Wednesday, the expectant actress stepped out at the 30th annual Israel Film Festival Gala Awards in Beverly Hills looking boho glam in a silk dress from The Row ($3,750; barneys.com), accessorizing with Eddie Borgo hoop earrings and a Vic Minaudière clutch ($2,190; eddieborgo.com). For shoes, Portman chose a surprisingly affordable—and chic—pair of Steve Madden sandals with a cylindrical-shaped heel for a contemporary twist. The best part is, they're only $90!
($90; stevemadden.com)
With the holidays upon us, we can't wait to wear these with opaque tights and a sparkly mini. Later on, you can bet we'll be trying them out with a maxidress—just like Portman did.