Natalie Portman's Short Hairstyle Will Make You Do a Double Take

Natalie Portman is very familiar with dramatic hair changes for movie roles (V for Vendetta, anyone?), and now the celebrity is back with yet another shocking haircut for the upcoming film, Pale Blue Dot. It's not nearly as short as that buzz cut she debuted years ago, but it's definitely a far departure from her signature wavy lob.

In an Instagram pic posted by Portman, the celebrity gave a sneak peek of her look playing astronaut Lucy Cola, and the photo will make you do a double take. Portman is seen wearing her hair in a short shag haircut with curtain bangs.

This isn't the only movie makeover Portman has received this year, though. Back in February, Portman was seen wearing an edgy, slicked-back pixie while filming scenes for her movie, Vox Lux.

So is the hair change real? It's most likely just a wig, but then again, Portman did shave her head for a role. Only time will tell.