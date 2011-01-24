Natalie Portman’s Engagement Ring: The Designer Details!

What makes Natalie Portman’s engagement ring so special isn’t just who gave it to her, but also who designed it and how it was made. Jeweler designer Jamie Wolf (inset), whose creations have also adorned Jessica Biel, Julia Roberts and Anne Hathaway, created the custom handmade ring with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, Portman’s now-fiancé. “Ben was exceptionally thoughtful and dedicated and patient to make sure we had everything right,” Wolf told InStyle, who as a former dancer for the New York City Ballet, has been friends with Millepied for over 15 years. (He even encouraged Wolf to audition as a company dancer for Black Swan, and she was cast film!) “We wanted everything about the ring to speak to things that are important to Natalie.” Therefore, in alignment with Portman’s ecofriendly and vegan ideals, the stone is an antique (round old mine cut diamond), the pave diamonds are certified as conflict-free, meaning no one was hurt or treated unfairly in the mining of the diamonds, and the platinum is recycled metal. “It was a lot of fun to work with him, he’s such a great guy and it’s such a great piece of jewelry,” Wolf said. “It speaks to my work and my taste on a personal level. I was really proud of how it turned out. It’s gorgeous.”

MORE:• Jamie Wolf Launches E-Commerce• More Celebrity Engagements!