Natalie Portman Reveals Pregnancy Cravings, Becomes Our New Spirit Animal

Pregnant Natalie Portman knows that the definition of “healthy” expands (pun, intended) when you’re eating for two. The Jackie star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday and told the talk show host all about having a baby on board when you’re walking a red carpet seemingly every week.

“It does make you look forward to the day when you can just have your own body on the red carpet,” she admitted while looking polished in a navy Topshop Maternity shirtdress ($80; topshop.com). While the 35-year-old, who has 5-year-old son Aleph at home, is looking forward to the end of her pregnancy, she’s still in the dark about the gender of her baby on the way.

“I have no idea. Last time you guessed,” she told DeGeneres. “I did three tests on you and each one of them came out that it was a girl,” the host responded. “They all said girl and you had a boy.”

VIDEO: Natalie Portman Talks About Becoming Jackie

Despite being “so, so” wrong with her last guess, DeGeneres is willing to bet $1,000—and a pizza—that Portman is having a girl this time around. “I think you’re going to have a girl,” DeGeneres told her. “And her name is …”

“Ellen,” Portman said, finishing her sentence. “Food-related bets, I will always take,” she added, shaking on the deal.

Natalie Portman told me about two of her newest projects. (One of them is in her tummy.) A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Dec 6, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

Aside from pizza, the soon-to-be mom-of-two is craving different treats this time around. “With [Aleph], it was very, I wanted like cream puffs or any dessert with like cream in it, or just plain whipped cream straight,” Portman said. “And this time it’s healthy, like pineapple, cucumbers, burritos, which is maybe less healthy but delicious.”

RELATED: These 14 Celebrities Look Just Like the Icons They Played on Screen

Natalie knows what’s up. Watch the hilarious video at top.