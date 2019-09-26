Natalie Portman's Plunging Bodysuit and Miniskirt Outfit Deserves a Standing Ovation

Lucy in the Sky hasn’t gotten the best reviews ahead of its Oct. 4 release, but when it comes to its star’s press tour looks, Natalie Portman deserves an “A.”

The 38-year-old Oscar winner arrived at the L.A. premiere of her film on Wednesday in a long-sleeved black Givenchy bodysuit with a plunging neckline that reached just shy of her navel and a matching wool miniskirt. Portman wore her gold-tinged locks in loose waves hitting at the shoulder. Giving the look some added drama, the Dior ambassador paired her outfit with strappy black leather sandals and a bold red lip.

Image zoom Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Portman made a similarly standing ovation-worthy arrival at Lucy in the Sky’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere, rolling up to the theater in a one-shoulder Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a sheer lace bodice.

Though the film itself hasn’t received the warmest critical reception, Portman’s performance has garnered raves, so there’s hope yet that the actress’s red carpet tour will continue well into 2020.

If there was an Oscar category for best plunging red carpet look, we’d vote Natalie in a heartbeat.