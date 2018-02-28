Natalie Portman Just Got Her Shortest Haircut in Over 10 Years

Natalie Portman is one member of a set of Hollywood actresses who aren't afraid to make major hair changes for a role. From her buzz cut in V for Vendetta and bubblegum pink wig in Closer, we've seen Portman in a number of styles throughout her decades-long career that have become iconic beauty moments in film.

Now, the actress is rocking another short look for a role, and it's possibly her edgiest since shaving her head in 2007. Portman was spotted with a new pixie hairstyle while filming scenes for Vox Lux on the streets of New York. In the film, she plays a musician named Celeste who achieves stardom after a major national tragedy.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

It's pretty likely that the film's hairstylist slicked Portman's hair back into a pompadour pixie using generous amounts of gel and hairspray, but that doesn't make the look any less badass. In fact, the cool style is making us consider potentially going shorter this spring.

But, if you're not brave enough to actually chop off all your hair into a pixie, a faux pompadour style like Portman's is a foolproof way to test-drive the cut without making the actual commitment.

Now all we need is the perfect leather jacket and combat boots.